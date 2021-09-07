Major water outage on west side of Galway city and surrounding suburbs

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water says it’s working with Galway City Council to carry out urgent repairs to maintain water supply to homes and businesses in the west of the city and surrounding suburbs stretching as far as Moycullen.

The major outage is due to a burst on a large watermain at Siobhan McKenna Road which has led to depleting reservoir levels in Clifton Hill and Tonabrucky.

Irish Water says repairs are expected to take some time and it may be this afternoon before the work is complete.

Areas affected by low water pressure and water outages include University Road, Lower Salthill, Salthill, Knocknacarra, Barna, Moycullen and surrounding areas.

Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are expected to be completed today.