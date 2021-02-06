Major Vaccination Centre for Galway City with possibly more in the county over the next few weeks

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Major Vaccination Centre is to be set up in Galway City over the next few weeks with centres in the county expected to follow in time.

New plans agreed by the HSE and the Irish Medical Organisation will see the Pfizer and Moderna jabs to Over 70’s begin on February 15th.

Patients will be initially vaccinated in their own GP’s surgeries with doctor surgeries in rural areas with fewer than 200 patients in that age group joining forces to administer doses.

Large vaccination centres will also be set up in Dublin and Cork where GPs can vaccinate people in one place.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks yesterday, Chief Officer of HSE West Breda Crehan Roche confirmed that they were currently working towards the setting up of the large vaccination centres and were looking at the possibility of setting up other vaccination centres throughout the county.

She also added that this was also dependent on supplies of the vaccines.