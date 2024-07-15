Major trauma cases at UHG double over past 10 years

New research shows that major trauma cases at University Hospital Galway have doubled over the past decade.

A study carried out by local doctors also revealed the changing presentation of trauma patients.

Major trauma is defined as serious injury with the potential of causing death and disability.

Over 700 major trauma patients admitted to UHG between 2010 and 2021 were reviewed as part of the study.

Two thirds of admissions were men – and 98 percent of major trauma cases had blunt force injuries caused by either a fall or a road crash.

The study revealed not only a doubling of cases over the course of the decade – but an older patient profile emerging as well.

Patients aged 65 and older accounted for 46% of all admissions – and of those, 48 percent were aged 80 and over.

The study found that the majority of these older patients had good outcomes overall, with most undergoing surgical intervention and discharged from critical care within 48 hours.

UHG says it highlights the excellent quality specialist care delivered by the critical care team at the hospital, which is a designated Trauma Unit with Specialist Services.

A total of 400 patients underwent surgical treatment, and only 51 required transfer to another hospital for specialist management not available at UHG.