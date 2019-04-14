Major traffic delays expected at Briarhill tomorrow as traffic lights remain out of action

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being warned to expect major traffic delays in the city tomorrow as the traffic lights at Briarhill remain out of action.

Traffic restrictions will be place – including restrictions on turns – and Gardai will be on duty.

The lights at Briarhill have been out of action since the early hours of Saturday morning after a vehicle collided with a set of lights.

Extensive damage was caused as a result of the incident – and the City Council is warning the lights will not be repaired before rush hour traffic tomorrow morning.

As a result, traffic management measures and Gardai will be in place to ensure an optimal flow of traffic through the junction.

Priority will be given to the M6/N6 inbound traffic – and a result, restrictions on turning movements will be in place.

Motorists are being asked to follow the direction of Gardai on duty, expect delays, and to exercise caution when traveling through Briarhill junction.

Motorists are also being advised to take an alternative route where possible.