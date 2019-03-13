Major tech festival ‘as gaeilge’ to take place in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major tech festival to showcase hologram making, music technology and drone flying through Irish will take place in the city tomorrow. (14/3)

Over 250 young people from over 40 schools nationwide from the TechSpace Network will attend Tech Féile at the Black Box.

Social Enterprise Camara Education Ireland is collaborating with several organisations to deliver the festival.

It will include awards, guest speakers, creative performances and ‘Blaiseach Teic’ inspirational workshops.

