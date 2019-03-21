Major surge in land sales in Galway in final three months of 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 1.4 billion euro worth of land was bought and sold across Galway, Limerick, Cork and the Greater Dublin Area in 2018.

That’s almost double the level seen in 2017, according to a report from commercial property agent Cushman & Wakefield.

More than two thirds of the money was spent on land for the residential sector.

In Galway and Limerick, the value of transactions was not as large as Cork or Dublin with the exception of the final three months of the year.

Around 16 million euro worth of sales closed in the two counties during that period.

Head of Cushman & Wakefield Galway, Patricia Staunton says there is appetite for various kinds of land.