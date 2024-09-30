Major step foward in plans for bus shelters in Headford, Moycullen, Mountbellew, Craughwell, Moylough and Ballymoe

Plans to develop new bus shelters in several county towns have taken a major step forward with the launch of a public consultation.

Galway County Council is looking to install shelters in Headford, Moycullen, Mountbellew, Craughwell, Moylough and Ballymoe.

Drawings of the plans are available at Consult.Galway.ie, or at County Hall in Galway City – and submissions can be made until Sunday, October 13th.

David Nevin has been speaking to Headford area Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington about why these plans are so important.