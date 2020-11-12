Major step forward for public lighting works at ‘back prom’ in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a major step forward in a long-running project to install public lighting at the ‘back prom’ in Salthill.

A contractor has now been appointed to deliver the plan, which has been in development limbo for a number of years.

It’ll see lighting provided along the coastal stretch between Blackrock and the caravan park.

Ducting has been in place to accommodate the lighting for several years, but although money was set aside for the project, the City Council had to engage with the NPWS over concerns about the potential impact on wildlife.

A contractor has now been appointed to deliver the project – as well as to a separate plan to deliver public lighting at South Park in the Claddagh area.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Councillor Donal Lyons says the works will greatly improve both areas as public amenities that can be enjoyed at all times of the day….