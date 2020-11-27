Major step forward for plans to build new pedestrian structure adjacent to city’s Salmon Weir Bridge

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a major step forward in long-running plans to construct a new pedestrian bridge across the Corrib in the city, adjacent to the Salmon Weir bridge.

The City Council has published a notice of application to An Bord Pleanála for approval, as well as notice for a compulsory purchase order for lands needed.

The proposed new footbridge would run parallel to the iconic Salmon Weir Bridge and would provide a safe river crossing for pedestrians and cyclists between the city centre and Galway Cathedral – and onwards to NUI Galway.

It would be a three-span structure 24 metres downstream from the Salmon Weir Bridge, connecting Goal Road with Newtownsmith.

The need for the crossing has been long identified due to inadequate pedestrian and cyclist facilities on the existing bridge, which has a high volume of pedestrian, cycle and road traffic.

Under the Galway City Transport Strategy, the Salmon Weir Bridge would ultimately become a “public transport only bridge crossing”.

Galway City Council has now published a notice of application to An Bord Pleanála for approval for the new pedestrian bridge.

The plans are available on the Galway City Council website, or from the Planning offices at City Hall, until January 21st.

Meanwhile, the local authority has also issued a CPO notice for lands needed to construct the proposed new bridge.

Affected landowners have until Thursday January 21st to lodge objections with An Bord Pleanala.