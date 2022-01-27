Major step forward for planned Regional Aquatic Centre at Cappagh Park

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- There’s been a major step forward in plans to build a new Regional Aquatic Centre at Cappagh Park in Knocknacarra.

This week’s meeting of Galway City Council heard the project has now been approved in principle at Government level.

The proposed Regional Aquatic Centre at Cappagh Park would be a €17m development, adjacent to the existing community centre.

It would consist of a swimming pool and state-of-the-art gym, as well as various studios and playing courts, and a cafe.

Galway City Council first applied for grant aid funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, and Sport in 2019.

At this week’s meeting of the local authority, City CEO Brendan McGrath confirmed a letter has been received from the Department in recent days.

It confirms that the Department is now in a position to enter into a legal grant agreement for a previously agreed sum of €8m.

As part of the process, Galway City Council now has to prepare and submit a raft of documentation, including the detailed design of the project and a final business case.

It’s currently estimated that the project could be delivered at Cappagh Park by early 2027.