Major step forward for new primary school campus in Athenry

Galway bay fm newsroom – There’s been a major step foward in plans for a new primary school campus in Athenry.

Education Minister Norma Foley has announced her department is to acquire the former Presentation School site in the town.

She’s also confirmed that agreement has been reached with the Archdiocese of Tuam to transfer the Scoil Chroí Naofa site into their ownership.

This will allow for the redevelopment of both sites into a new campus that will amalgamate Scoil Chroí Naofa and Athenry Boys National School.

Galway East Deputy Ciaran Cannon says this is a landmark moment for education in Athenry.