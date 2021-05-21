Major step forward for new alcohol treatment service in city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a major step forward in long-awaited plans to provide a new alcohol treatment service in the city.

An dedicated addiction treatment centre was previously based at Merlin Park – but was gutted in an arson attack in 2013, and never replaced.

Campaigners have long pointed out that the absence of such a service in a city the size of Galway is unacceptable.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton says addiction counsellors have now been appointed to a new service.

They’ll take up their positions at a new premises on Merchant’s Road next week.

However, the service will not be operational for a number of weeks to allow for staff training and the establishment of a referral system.

Minister Naughton says there’s been no dedicated alcohol addiction treatment service in Galway for almost ten years.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR