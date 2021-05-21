Major step forward for new alcohol treatment service in city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a major step forward in long-awaited plans to provide a new alcohol treatment service in the city.

An dedicated addiction treatment centre was previously based at Merlin Park – but was gutted in an arson attack in 2013, and never replaced.

Campaigners have long pointed out that the absence of such a service in a city the size of Galway is unacceptable.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton says addiction counsellors have now been appointed to a new service.

They’ll take up their positions at a new premises on Merchant’s Road next week.

However, the service will not be operational for a number of weeks to allow for staff training and the establishment of a referral system.

Minister Naughton says there’s been no dedicated alcohol addiction treatment service in Galway for almost ten years.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…