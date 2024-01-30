Galway Bay FM

30 January 2024

Major step forward for multi-million euro plan to overhaul Athenry town centre

There’s been a major step forward for a multi-million euro plan to overhaul Athenry town centre.

At a special meeting this afternoon, councillors approved the first phase of the Athenry Public Realm Enhancement scheme.

It’ll cost an estimated €3.8m – and will transform Market Square, Cross Street, Davis Street, Burkes Lane and North Gate Street.

The aim is to create a new town square, create high-quality pedestrian areas, improve access, remove some traffic off the road and eliminate illegal parking.

Overground electricity poles will also be removed, and installed underground to improve the visual appearance of the new areas.

Following this afternoon’s approval, it’ll now go to Government for final approval, in order to access the funding needed.

Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn told David Nevin Athenry is long overdue for an investment of this scale

 

