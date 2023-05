There’s been a major step forward for the Loughrea Town Hall redevelopment project.

The Department has now given the green light for the project to move to tender stage to seek a contractor.

The plans will see the building converted into a state of the art cultural and enterprise centre.

The ambitious plan has been in motion for years, but has encountered several delays due to rising costs.

County Cathaoirleach, Councillor Michael Moegie Maher, says this is a hugely important project.