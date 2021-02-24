Major step forward for €22m residential care centre in Tuam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant step forward for a €22m residential care centre planned for Tuam.

The project has been officially approved by the HSE Board, and a contractor has been provisionally selected.

The development will be a 50-bed unit at Sean Purcell Road, and this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West heard it’s more akin to a hospital with the level and quality of equippment being installed.

It was also confirmed that there are a few logistical issues to be resolved before the project is shovel ready and a commencement date can be established.

However, an assurance was given that final approval is now in place, the €22m project is fully funded, and works will begin as soon as possible.

Local Councillor Donagh Killilea has welcomed the news that the long-awaited project is finally coming to fruition.