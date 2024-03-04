Major step forward as tenders issued for South Park and Renmore masterplans

Share story:

There has been a major step forward for redevelopment masterplans for both Renmore, and for South Park in Claddagh.

Tenders have been issued for multi-disciplinary design teams for both projects, just weeks after the same was done for Kingston in Knocknacarra.

The tenders will be live for six weeks, after which consultants will be appointed to engage with the community and develop a masterplan.

Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare outlines what the process will entail for The Swamp area in Claddagh.

Meanwhile, speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Mike Cubbard explains what will be looked at for Renmore: