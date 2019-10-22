Major roadblock for long awaited coastal protection works between Sailín and Silverstrand

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for long awaited coastal protection works between Sailin and Silverstrand have left Galway City Council between a rock and a hard place.

At this week’s meeting of the city council, members heard that current plans to tackle coastal erosion around Silverstrand cannot be progressed.

Planning permission was granted to the project by An Bord Pleanala in 2007 and foreshore license was applied for in 2014.

However, due to new environmental regulations that have come into effect during the process; the application for a foreshore license cannot be approved as the area is designated as a Special Area of Conservation.

According to council executives, this renders the current plan for coastal protection completely unworkable.

Cllr. Peter Keane put forward a motion in favour of a new application for a license, but was cautioned by City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath over the cost and time such a step would take.

The motion was supported by a majority of councillors, with Galway City Council now set to re-examine the process in preparation for a new foreshore license application.