Major road resurfacing works to get underway on Barna Road

Significant road resurfacing works will get underway on the Barna Road from tomorrow.

They’re part of month-long works set to take place along part of the Barna Road, and the entirety of the Kingston Road.

The first stage of the resurfacing works get underway tomorrow – along a section of the R336 Barna Road on the approach to the junction with Kingston Road.

The second stage will start two weeks later, on Monday the 8th of May – covering the entire Kingston Road to Taylors Hill.

A stop-go system will be in place at all times, with the works expected to take around four weeks to complete.

Once works are completed at Barna Road, motorists can use the Knocknacarra Road towards Salthill while the Kingston Road is being resurfaced.