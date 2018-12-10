Current track
Major recruitment event for Ballinasloe company this week

10 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major recruitment event for a medical device company based in Ballinasloe is to take place this week.

Surmodics has a wide range of jobs on offer at its Ballinasloe operations in areas such as quality, manufacturing, and research and development.

The US medical device company is holding a major recruitment drive where interviews will be scheduled throughout the day.

Representatives from the company will also be there to answer questions and provide information.

It’ll take place this Thursday at the Shearwater hotel in Ballinasloe from 9am until 9pm.

