Major rally on housing crisis to take place in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major rally on the housing crisis will take place in the city next week. (8/4)

Trade unions, political parties, women’s groups, student unions, housing agencies and community groups will all be involved.

The ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign is demanding radical action on the housing crisis at a national and regional level.

The Galway rally will take place at 1pm on Monday April 8th in Eyre Square.

It will co-incide with a meeting of the city council on the same date, where councillors will debate a motion of bringing an end to the housing crisis.

The rally will include speakers from a range of groups and the campaign is urging anyone concerned about the housing crisis or affected by it, to attend.