3 November 2023

Major project launched in city to house adults with intellectual disabilities

A major new housing project to provide housing to adults in Galway with intellectual disabilities has been launched in the city.

It’s a collaboration between the Brothers of Charity and Ability West.

‘Living my Life’ will work with 32 adults over the next five years, to prepare them for independent living across Galway City and County, with 120 already on a waiting list for the project.

Josh Byrne and Caoimhe Killeen attended the launch at the Salthill Hotel.

