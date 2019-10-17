Major progress in bringing Turoe Stone home to Bullaun

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An architect has been appointed by the Office Of Public Works to finalise the design for a new protective enclosure for the Turoe Stone.

Six years ago the Irish Iron Age artifact was removed from its home in Bullaun, Loughrea over concerns that bad weather was damaging the stone.

The Turoe is a ritual stone from the 2nd to the 3rd Century B.C. and is covered with a curving pattern known as La Tene Art.

A quantity surveyor and a mechanical and electrical engineer have also been appointed to the project

Once the design is finalised planning permission will be sought for the enclosure at Turoe Pet Farm in Bullaun.

