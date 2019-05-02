Major new housing development approved for Rahoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Rahoon area of the city is to get 60 new homes.

McHugh Property Holdings has been granted planning permission for 68 residential units at Gaelcarraig, Letteragh.



The development will be in two separate schemes with new road access onto Gaelcarraig Park and Carn Ard.

The company has secured planning permission from the city council with 24 conditions attached.

One condition requires the developer to provide a piece of artwork to protect visual amenities.

Also the company must pay more than 3 quarters of a million euro to the city council towards the provision of public services.