Galway Bay fm newsroom – 60 thousand euro in funding has been announced for flood relief and drainage efforts in East Galway.

The resources will be used to tackle a section of the Dunkellin River between Craughwell and Kilrickle that has flooded in recent weeks.

The funds were announced to members of the Loughrea Municipal District and are part of the County Councils Local Drainage Works fund.

