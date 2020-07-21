Major national rise in interest in Galway real estate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a major national rise in the number of people interested in buying homes in Galway.

New figures from property website MyHome.ie has shown that interest in real estate in Galway City has more than doubled in the last number of months.

Remote working during the pandemic is believed to be one of the factors behind the development.

Angela Keegan, managing director of MyHome.ie. says there’s a significant increase in the number of searches in Cork and the west coast – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…