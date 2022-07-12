Major multinational considering IDA site in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major multinational firm is in advanced discussions to locate a new facility at a significant IDA site in Oranmore.
The 50 acre site on the Claregalway Road has been idle for a considerable time, despite a number of speculative investors.
This afternoon’s meeting of the Athenry/Oranmore municipal district heard that high-level talks are once again talking place.
Councillor Liam Carroll said the talks – involving a multinational, the IDA and Government – are at a commercially sensitive stage.
Speaking afterwards to David Nevin, he said this could be a hugely positive development