Major multinational considering IDA site in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major multinational firm is in advanced discussions to locate a new facility at a significant IDA site in Oranmore.

The 50 acre site on the Claregalway Road has been idle for a considerable time, despite a number of speculative investors.

This afternoon’s meeting of the Athenry/Oranmore municipal district heard that high-level talks are once again talking place.

Councillor Liam Carroll said the talks – involving a multinational, the IDA and Government – are at a commercially sensitive stage.

Speaking afterwards to David Nevin, he said this could be a hugely positive development