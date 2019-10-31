Major investment into Oranmore’s cycle and pathway infrastructure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Oranmore is set to receive 200 thousand euro towards the development of footpaths and cycleways at key areas of the town.

The funds will enable the creation of a new footpath and cycleway from the town to the train station, along the Coast Road.

Major improvements will also be made to pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure from Deerpark Industrial Estate to the town.

The grant is part of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme administered through the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Funds have also been ringfenced for the re-development of a green space in the town centre and safety and footpath works on the Old Limerick Road.

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says the works will make public transport a more viable option for commuters travelling to and from Oranmore – to hear more tune in to FYI [email protected]…