Major investment for St. Killian’s College New Inn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major investment has been announced for St Killian’s College in New Inn by the Department of Education.

It’s understood funding in the region of €2.1 million has been awarded to the school for an number of enhancement and upgrade works.

The allocation will go towards the creation of an art room, a science lab, a home economics and woodwork room and a number of additional upgrade projects.

St Killian’s College is currently home to just under 200 students, with numbers expected to grow in future.

School Principal Padráig Kelly says the planned redevelopment is a major boost for the wider community…