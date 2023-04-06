Major international award for UHG Urology Department

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Urology Department at UHG has received a major international award in Milan

The department was awarded second prize at the European Association of Urology Nursing Conference for setting up a clinical-academic partnered hybrid journal and research club.

It aims to provide the nursing team with a safe learning space to develop their research skills, and was spearheaded by Nurse Robert McConkey , a specialist in bladder cancer at UHG

His Advanced Nurse Practitioner colleague Rachael Dalton, says the award is recognition of the important work that the club does.