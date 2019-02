Galway Bay fm newsroom- A major initiative has launched to reduce waiting times at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Waiting lists are being targeted across a number of departments and medical services.

New measures include an additional ultrasound machine to alleviate delays in the radiology department and the establishment of an additional late evening clinic and a Friday afternoon clinic for the cardiology department.

