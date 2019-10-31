Major infrastructural funding for four East Galway villages

Major funding has been announced for four East Galway community projects.

Corofin, Craughwell, Kilimor and Ballygunin will each receive a 100 thousand euro grant under the Towns and Villages Renewal Scheme.

The Corofin project will see improvements to footpaths and street paving as well as the installation of street furniture and a pedestrian crossing.

Craughwell will extend a footpath from the community centre to National School and adjacent sports facilities.

Footpaths in four areas of Kilimor are to benefit from upgrades, to improve safety and excess in the village.

Meanwhile the Ballyglunin project aims to develop the railway station into a world class tourist attraction.

The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is an initiative of the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The East Galway funding was announced today by Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney.

Minister Canney says community organisations have put a lot of work into these projects behind the scenes