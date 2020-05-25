Major increase of public movement in Galway following phase one reopening of country

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Driving activity is on the rise in Galway as the county moves further into phase one of the pandemic reopening roadmap.

That’s according to new data from Google that shows personal and public transport is on the rise again after a major drop following the implementation of lockdown measures in April.

Data collected from smartphones shows the percentage of people heading to work, using public transport, shopping and exercising from lockdown to reopening, compared to normal travel patterns in January.

According to the research, the number of people using public transport in Galway saw a 71 per cent fall in April as strict lockdown measures were enacted and travel was limited to essential journeys only.

As the phase one of the reopening of the country progresses, that level has increased to just 15 per cent less than normal.

April also saw a drop of over 50 per cent in people traveling to work, with that number increasing in May, but still lying at less than 40 per cent of normal.

Nationally, In terms of workplaces, activity in counties Carlow, Laois, Offaly, Longford, Roscommon and Tipperary is among the highest in the country – at around 70 percent of normal.

With the majority of people asked to stay at home and only to travel within 2 kilometers to exercise for the majority of the lockdown, residential travel jumped by one fifth and has seen little change so far.