Major increase in young people in Galway using public transport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A survey has found that 7 in 10 young adults in Galway are using public transport

That’s a substantial increase on three years ago.

Expressway conducted the survey of 19-23 year olds outside of Dublin.

69% of young people in Galway use more public transport now than in 2019, and 60 per cent hold a LEAP card

Of the 500 young people interviewed outside of Dublin, including the Galway contingent, 16% also said that public transport was their main method of transportation.

38% claimed it was the cheapest option, 31% said it was more efficient, and 29% said it was due to reduced fares.

Only 14% of those surveyed mention the environmental impact of public transport reducing their carbon footprint.