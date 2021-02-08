Major increase in drug seizures across Galway last year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a major surge in the amount of drugs seized across Galway last year.

Concern was raised at today’s meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee, where it was noted that heroin is now the second most common drug seized by Gardai.

Last year, Gardai across Galway recorded 148 offences of individuals having drugs for sale or supply.

That’s an increase of almost 50 percent compared to the figure recorded the previous year.

At this weeks meeting of the County JPC, Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley accepted that what Gardai seize is just the tip of the iceberg.

He acknowledged that the amount of drugs seized by Gardai accounts for about 10 percent of what’s coming through the county.

Concern was raised over the fact that while seizures are up significantly, there was actually a 10 percent drop in cases of simple possession last year.

Surely, it was argued by Councillor James Charity, that with such a major increase in seizures, cases of simple possession should be going in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, Councillor Liam Carroll drew attention to the fact that heroin has now eclipsed cocaine to become the second most common drug seized – a development he said was very concerning.

Last year, the most commonly seized drug was cannabis at €234 thousand, followed by heroin at €142 thousand, and cocaine at €130 thousand.

Councillor Carroll also asked if Gardai were aware of parental homes being targeted over debts owed to individuals involved with the drug trade.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley acknowledged that while Gardai haven’t received many official complaints, they are aware of pressure being exerted on parents of young people involved in sale and supply.

When asked about the impact of Covid-19 on Galway Gardai, an assurance was given by Chief Superintendent Curley that any gaps arising were filled by overtime, and there was no reduction in services provided throughout 2020.