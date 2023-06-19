Major increase in city drug seizures following more resources to drugs unit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a major increase in drug seizures in the city since extra resources were put into the Divisional Drugs Unit.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche took up the role last year, and at the time said gangs dealing drugs would be a top priority.

During the month of May, there were 56 incidents relating to the sale or supply of drugs.

That’s double the figure recorded by Gardaí for May of last year.

Cases of simple possession – which cover small amounts of drugs for personal use – are also up by 25 percent

At this week’s meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee, Galway was described as a “party town” where what’s being caught represents just the tip of the iceberg.

Cocaine is by far the most common drug, and typically it’s accepted that whatever is seized by Gardaí is somewhere around 10 percent of the overall supply.

Meanwhile, cases of drug-driving in the city are also on the rise – with double the detections so far this year compared to 2022.