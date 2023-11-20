Galway Bay FM

20 November 2023

Major ‘Hydrogen Valley’ planned at Galway Docks still on track as councillors to receive briefing

Major ‘Hydrogen Valley’ planned at Galway Docks still on track as councillors to receive briefing

A major ‘Hydrogen Valley’ planned at Galway Docks is still on track, with city councillors to receive a full briefing in the near future.

The plans to develop a green hydrogen fuel hub were launched by Tanaiste Micheal Martin last year.

It’s led by a consortium consisting of Port of Galway, University of Galway, Bus Eireann, Aran Island Ferries, Lasta Mara Teo, Aer Arann Islands and SSE Renewables.

At a meeting at City Hall this week, the CEO of the Port of Galway agreed to give councillors a full presentation on the current status of the project, in due course.

Councillor John Connolly says this is a hugely ambitious project.

 

