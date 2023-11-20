Major ‘Hydrogen Valley’ planned at Galway Docks still on track as councillors to receive briefing

A major ‘Hydrogen Valley’ planned at Galway Docks is still on track, with city councillors to receive a full briefing in the near future.

The plans to develop a green hydrogen fuel hub were launched by Tanaiste Micheal Martin last year.

It’s led by a consortium consisting of Port of Galway, University of Galway, Bus Eireann, Aran Island Ferries, Lasta Mara Teo, Aer Arann Islands and SSE Renewables.

At a meeting at City Hall this week, the CEO of the Port of Galway agreed to give councillors a full presentation on the current status of the project, in due course.

Councillor John Connolly says this is a hugely ambitious project.