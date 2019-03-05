Major health events underway on Galway’s islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of Galway community groups are coming together tomorrow to promote health and well-being on the county’s islands.

Healthy Ireland is a government-led initiative which sees a series of health events take place on the Aran Islands and Inishbofin.

Free activities and resources on all the islands will include pulse and blood pressure checks, healthy cooking tips, yoga and sexual health education.

The first event in the series took place on Inis Oírr last Wednesday and the next one will be held at Comharchumann Forbatha Árann on Inis Mór tomorrow from 11am to 3pm and 7pm-9pm.

The event will then take place on Thursday at Coláiste Naomh Eoin on Inis Meáin from 11am to 3pm with the final gathering at the Inishbofin Community Centre on March 20th from 11am-3pm.