Current track
Title
Artist

Major funding announcement to be made for Connemara National Park

Written by on 2 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major funding announcement is be made tomorrow morning for Connemara National Park.

The announcement will be made by Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne at the Visitor Centre in Letterfrack.

In addition, Minister Kyne will also raise the recently awarded Green Flag for the National Park – and plant a tree with participants from community group Críost Linn ADS.

The funding announcement will take place at the National Park Visitor Centre in Letterfrack tomorrow morning at 10.45.

 

Photo credit

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Call for immediate solution to lack of public transport in Leenaun

2 December 2018

0 0

Thermo King to invest €50m in Mervue plant

2 December 2018

0 0

UHG one of worst hospitals for overcrowding during November

2 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Thermo King to invest €50m in Mervue plant

Thumbnail
Previous post

Death Notices Sunday 2nd December, 2018.

Send this to a friend