Major funding announced for Connemara National Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost two million euro has been allocated to Connemara National Park as part of a Failte Ireland funding initiative.

The announcement was made today by Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne at the Visitor Centre in Letterfrack.

The funds will be used to develop an additional ten and a half kilometres of walking trails, a new visitor car park and a children’s natural play area, along with the maintenance and improvement of existing trails.

