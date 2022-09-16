Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services were called to the scene of a major fire at Claregalway Corporate Park.

The Xerotech unit was on fire at the large business park on the Oranmore road.

Xerotech have confirmed that there was an electrical fault in a sub panel which lead to an equipment fire.

Everyone was evacuated, nobody was injured and the fire is now under control.

A cross section of large and small fire engines and tenders tackled the blaze while Gardai were also at the scene.

The affected unit and the adjoining units on the south side of the facililty have been evacuated.

The adjoining units will more thank likely suffer smoke damage.