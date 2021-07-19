Major fault at Luimnagh water treatment plant repaired

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A technical fault which caused widespread water outages across Galway has now been resolved.

Earlier today, there were widespread water outages across Galway due to the fault at the Luimnagh water treatment plant.

The areas affected included Corofin, Claregalway, Carnmore, Athenry, Oranmore, Clarinbridge, Tuam, Kilbannon, Kilconly and Turloughmore.

Irish Water and Galway County Council says the matter has now been resolved and power supply has been restored.

However it will be a number of hours before water is restored to all areas.