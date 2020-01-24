Major extension for Headford school to increase capacity by 300 pupils

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister has approved a major extension for Presentation College Headford – which will bring the secondary school’s population to 1-thousand pupils.

Galway East TD and Junior Minister received the confirmation from Minster Joe McHugh.

The multimillion euro development includes a major extension providing new classrooms and technology rooms – as well as a new state-of-the-art autism unit which will consist of three specially designed classrooms and sensory rooms.

The school’s existing building will also undergo refurbishment and repurposing during the development.

The extension will allow Presentation College Headford to increase its enrolment from 700 pupils to 1-thousand.

Minister Cannon says this it’s exciting news for an excellent school.