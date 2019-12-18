Major expansion plan for Seamount College in Kinvara goes to design stage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The proposal for a major expansion of Seamount College in Kinvara has now moved to design stage.

The project will see the creation of 10 general classrooms, two home economics rooms, a science lab, an arts and crafts room, a technology room, a new staff room and associated facilities.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the project will transform the face of education in Kinvara and will provide the most up-to-date facilities for students.

He says this marks a major step forward for one of South Galway's foremost schools