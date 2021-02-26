Major drop in Galway cases of Covid-19 linked to outbreaks

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures from the CSO show that 53 cases of Covid-19 in Galway last week were linked to outbreaks.

That’s a major drop of almost 100 cases on the week previous, ending Friday February 12th.

There’s been a generally downward trend since the middle of January, when outbreak-linked cases in Galway peaked at 231.

The figure of 53 cases for the county during the week ending Friday, February 19th, is almost 100 cases less than the week previous.

However, it was still the third highest in the country, behind Dublin at 76, and Cork at 56.

But it’s the lowest figure for outbreak-linked cases recorded in Galway since early December.

Meanwhile, the average age of confirmed cases remains at 33 in Galway – still the lowest nationwide.

It’s followed by Sligo at 35, and Limerick, Longford, Kerry and Westmeath at 37.