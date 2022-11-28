Major conference on Offshore Wind Energy in Furbough tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major Blue Economy conference is taking place in Údarás na Gaeltachta in Furbough at 9am tomorrow.

It’s being held as part of Asia Business Week, and will explore marine innovation and offshore wind energy.

The week aims to attract Asian investors to businesses in the Gaeltacht and to strengthen links between Asia and the West of Ireland.

Communication and Marketing manager for Údarás na Gaeltachta, Gormflaith Ní Thuairisg, thinks there is huge potential for the West of Ireland