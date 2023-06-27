Major changes to social housing allocation rules in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has introduced major changes to how social housing is allocated.

The move aims to better use the supply of housing stock available to the local authority, to tackle huge waiting lists.

The changes will increase demand for 3 bed units and reduce demand for single and two-bed units, which previously accounted for the majority of demand.

The changes only apply to Galway County Council, and have no bearing on allocation policies at Galway City Council.

Councillor Shelly Herterich-Quinn says the county changes are very welcome – as the council has very low stocks of single and two-bed units.