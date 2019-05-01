Major campaign to revitalise Corrib waterways

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new campaign aimed at revitalising the Corrib waterways will launch tomorrow in the city.

The Corrib Beo Catchment Partnership is a coalition of activists and interest groups which hope to create a ‘shared vision’ for the freshwater environment.

The group will hold its first conference tomorrow where it will discuss drawing up s 25-year plan for the waterways.

The launch will take place at the Commercial Boat Club at Steamers Quay, Woodquay in the city from 9.30am to 4pm.