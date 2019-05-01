Major campaign to revitalise Corrib waterways

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new campaign aimed at revitalising the Corrib waterways will launch tomorrow in the city.

The Corrib Beo Catchment Partnership is a coalition of activists and interest groups which hope to create a ‘shared vision’ for the freshwater environment.

The group will hold its first conference tomorrow where it will discuss drawing up s 25-year plan for the waterways.

The launch will take place at the Commercial Boat Club at Steamers Quay, Woodquay in the city from 9.30am to 4pm.

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR