Major burst watermain in Oranmore causing disruption

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the Oranmore Road near the Maldron hotel because of a burst water main.

The pipe burst close to the railway crossing approaching the Carrowmoneash roundabout in the past half hour.

Gardaí say there are significant delays for motorists as a result and are urging people to find an alternative route if possible.

Irish Water and the county council say there will be disruption to the water supply in the area from Millplot roundabout to the railway crossing while works are carried out.