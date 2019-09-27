Major building project for Craughwell NS moves a step closer to commencement

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plans for a major building project at Craughwell National School have taken another step forward.

The Office of Public Works are finalising a shortlist of potential contractors to undertake a number of upgrades at the school and will shortly seek tenders from these contractors, moving the development of the school facility a step closer.

Junior Minister Kevin Boxer Moran visited Craughwell NS during the summer to meet with the Board of Management, in a bid to progress the project.

Minister Ciaran Cannon says he hopes the process will move swiftly once the list of contractors is finalised.