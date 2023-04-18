Major active travel study being extended to Galway from today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major national study on active travel is being extended to Galway from today.

The National Transport Authority has announced the Galway Metropolitan Area will be included in the Walking and Cycling Index.

That extends to Oranmore in the East and Barna in the West.

The survey will collect extensive data on walking, wheeling and cycling, to better guide infrastructure development and encourage greater uptake.

It’s described as being unprecedented in its depth, and is now underway, and will run until July.

Speaking to David Nevin, Finola O’ Driscoll of the NTA says survey teams will be reaching out in every area of the county from today